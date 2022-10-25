Mary Poppins actor Dick Van Dyke made a rare appearance in Malibu for a doctor’s visit on Monday, October 24. The outing comes days after the Broadway legend was spotted helping the homeless in the city west of Los Angeles.

Dick, 96, wore a white T-shirt, black pants and black shoes as he walked out of the clinic with what appeared to be a brace around his knee. The Television Hall of Fame inductee is no stranger to the Malibu area. On October 19, Dick handed out money to folks standing outside of the Malibu Community Labor Exchange.

The sitcom star has long been dedicated to charity and giving back to those in need. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he frequently shared his wealth with job seekers waiting in line outside of the nonprofit organization.

“This isn’t the first time Dick has handed out cash to people in need. He’s a generous man who feels fortunate to be in the position he’s in today,” a friend close to the film icon explained to Closer in April 2021. “It’s not about publicity or making himself feel good. He genuinely wants to help.”

The pal also gave an update on Dick’s health, one month before he received the Kennedy Center Honors.

“He’s in good health and doing well. And it’s been easier for him to get out now that he’s been vaccinated,” they said. “It’s no surprise he has a reputation as being one of the most down-to-earth, kindest and most well-liked men in the community.”

As a singer, actor, dancer, comedian and humanitarian, Dick has remained unstoppable in Hollywood. He continues to make television and film appearances more than six decades after he first burst onto the scene as a radio DJ during World War II. The Missouri native put his skills on full display in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns and revealed the secret to his age-defying dance number in the film.

“I’ve always been an exerciser and I still am. I go to the gym three days a week, get in the pool and exercise,” he revealed in a June 2019 interview with Closer. “At my age, they say to keep moving. Put me on solid ground and I’ll start tapping!”

The superstar could not help but gush over all of his success on television, in films and on Broadway stages.

“I just love what I do,” Dick said while making a rare appearance at the opening of Feinstein’s at Vitello’s in Los Angeles at the time. “I’ve been one of those lucky people that’s gotten do something for a living that he would have done for nothing. That’s why I’m still here tonight. They can’t get me off the stage.”

