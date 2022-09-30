Rare Photos of Celebrities Age 90 and Above: See Pictures of Tony Bennett, Norman Lear, More

Hollywood is home to so many iconic stars whose resumes are full of showstopping roles and tremendous accolades. Several celebrities age 90 and above like Tony Bennett, Mel Brooks, Norman Lear and Bob Barker have been honored for their contributions to the world of entertainment over the past few decades. They’ve made rare red carpet appearances through the years and continued to prove that their talent knows no limits.

Over the course of his career that has spanned more than 70 years, Tony has sold millions of records, collaborated with superstar artists and won fans over with his charm. The “Body and Soul” singer celebrated his 90th birthday on August 3, 2016.

“I’m 90 but I still feel like I’m about 35 years old,” he told CNN at his birthday party. “The audience has always made me feel accepted. I’ve been sold out throughout my whole life, performing throughout the world, it’s a great gift and I’m very honored to have had a great life entertaining people.”

The Grammy winner’s family shared news of his Alzheimer’s diagnosis with the world in February 2021. He had first been diagnosed with the disease back in 2016. His wife, Susan Crow, and his four kids, Danny, Dae, Joanna and Antonia, have stayed by his side and supported him through his health battle.

In order to focus on his health, the crooner performed two final sold-out concerts at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021. He earned multiple standing ovations from the crowd after performing hits like “Fly Me to the Moon” and “Steppin’ Out With My Baby.”

Tony isn’t the only icon who has waved goodbye to show business over the past few years. Bob hosted The Price Is Right for 35 years before retiring in 2007 at the age of 83. Since then, he has stepped out on a few rare occasions but prefers spending time at his California home with his girlfriend, Nancy Burnet. She previously gave fans an update on her beloved’s health.

“He’s doing pretty well … he’s happy, he’s engaged. He’s just doing remarkably well for almost 99 years of age,” she told Closer in August 2022, adding that Bob is “a little bit forgetful” but that “comes with the territory.”

Nancy, who has been dating the game show host since 1983, also revealed that Bob follows a vegetarian diet.

“A lot of people at that age are very gaunt, frail. He isn’t at all, he’s very sturdy,” she shared. “His weight is good, he’s strong and he has this meal replacement in addition to his regular meals because [it’s] just the way he gets everything.”

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of celebrities who are age 90 and above.