Some of the most popular shows on television came from the mind of Norman Lear, a writer and producer with an iconic career. The All in the Family creator has a blended family of his own. During his three marriages, Norman welcomed six children: Ellen, Kate, Maggie, Benjamin, Brianna and Madelaine.

Norman, born in 1922, served in World War II before starting his incredibly successful entertainment career. The Emmy winner married his first wife, Charlotte Rosen, in 1943 and welcomed their daughter, Ellen, in 1947. Their marriage lasted until 1956. Norman began writing for Colgate Comedy Hour and The Tennessee Ernie Ford Show before creating The Deputy in 1959.

Norman was married to his second wife, Frances Loeb, from 1956 to 1985. The pair moved to New York along with Ellen when she was a teenager. The couple welcomed two daughters together, Kate and Maggie, before their divorce. Loeb died in 1996 at the age of 73 after battling breast cancer.

The Maude creator married his third wife, Lyn Davis Lear, in 1987. They welcomed their son, Benjamin, in 1988. Their twin daughters, Brianna and Madelaine, were born in 1994. Lyn and Norman’s relationship has been rock-solid since they met.

“He’s the last of the real romantics,” she told Closer Weekly in January 2019. “Every morning, he wants to have a kiss when I wake up. It’s a nice way to start the day.” Norman is still crazy about his wife after more than 35 years together. “I love the way she loves me,” he said. “I’m just one selfish cat!”

Though his eldest child and his youngest children have a wide age gap between them, the 2021 Carol Burnett Award recipient still has a great relationship with all of his children.

“I think we’ve both reached levels of self-awareness that have allowed us to look at the past with totally clear eyes and have a really authentic relationship,” Ben said in a June 2016 interview the Los Angeles Times. “He’s 93, and I’m 27, and we can trade stories about, ‘Man, I just figured this thing out about myself the other day.’ We have a closer relationship now in the last four or five years than we had before.”

Scroll to meet Norman’s six kids.