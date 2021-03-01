Norman Lear Knows How to Have a Good Time With Wife Lyn! Meet the Iconic Producer’s Spouse

Norman Lear doesn’t have to question whether or not he and his wife, Lyn Lear, will be together forever. Because the Good Times producer and the Fantastic Fungi creator have been living a life of bliss for decades, Norman knows his spouse will always stick by his side.

“I love the way she loves me!” the iconic Hollywood star exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in January 2019. “I’m just one selfish cat!”

Norman and Lyn have been together since the mid-1980s after the blonde beauty approached him while out and about one day. According to The New York Times, Lyn sought help from the All in the Family writer at the time she was doing a thesis for her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology. The lovebirds hit it off and by 1987, they tied the knot.

After exchanging vows, Norman — who was previously married to Charlotte Lear from 1943 to 1947 and Frances Lear from 1956 to 1986 — and Lyn started a family together when they welcomed their kids, Brianna, Madelaine and Benjamin. The Emmy Award winner is also the dad of his older children, Maggie and Kate, whom he welcomed with Frances, per AmoMama.

Over the course of their 34-year love story, Norman and Lyn have supported each other both on and off the stage. Though the famous duo dedicated a majority of their time to their showbiz careers, their deep bond never wavered. In fact, Lyn revealed her hubby is still as thoughtful as ever.

“He’s the last of the real romantics,” Lyn gushed to Closer, noting the Jeffersons producer always makes sure to remind her how much he loves her. “Every morning, he wants to have a kiss when I wake up. It’s a nice way to start the day.”

Looking back on everything they accomplished together, Norman said their romance and family are at the top of his list. “I think my wife and me have done a really good job,” he marveled.

