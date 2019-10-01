We can’t take the cuteness! Diane Kruger showed just how much she loves her family when she took a screenshot of her phone’s lock screen and shared it to Instagram. Even though she was likely trying to bring attention to the song that was playing, fans couldn’t help but notice her super cute wallpaper in the background.

The wallpaper featured Diane’s boyfriend, Norman Reedus, and their little baby girl. In the snap, Norman was seen holding their daughter — whose name still has yet to be released. For the caption, Diane shared a cute family emoji of a dad, mom and child. (The song, for the record, is “Into My Arms” by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.)

Instagram

Although Norman’s head was sticking out from underneath Diane’s Apple music app, her baby’s face still could not be seen. However, you could tell that Norman was still looking at his child with the same “unconditional love” that we always see from him when he looks at her.

“He just looks at her with unconditional love. I wish he looked at me like that!” Diane recently gushed about her beau to Us Weekly. “He’s just very great with her.”

With previous practice from his 20-year-old son, Mingus, Norman already knows all the ins and outs of parenting. After all, he didn’t become a great dad overnight. He learned from coparenting Mingus with ex Helena Christensen.

“Norman is so calm, and he teaches me a lot, because he’s done it before,” Diane gushed to PorterEdit. “There’s definitely something to be said for being with someone who is doing it for the second time.”

Don’t count on Diane to have more kids though, because she has said she is finished. Having one child is enough for the National Treasure actress. “I’m done!” she jokingly told Us Weekly. “I think our family is pretty much complete.”

Even though she doesn’t plan on having any more kids, we’re just glad that Diane has found everything that she needs in her baby and her Walking Dead boyfriend.

“For a long time, the desire for a child didn’t preoccupy me,” she once explained to Madame Figaro. “I had my ways. I was fine without one. In short, I didn’t feel absolutely ready. Life ensured my daughter arrived at the right time. It was a surprise, and she is beautiful.”