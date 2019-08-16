A cute moment! Diane Kruger recently shared a rare photo of her boyfriend, Norman Reedus, and their baby daughter.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, August 16, to post the snap showing her only child on her man’s shoulders. “Everything I’ll ever need,” the actress wrote alongside the photo. Her daughter wears white shirt and black overalls in the adorable pic. Take a look at it below!

Fans were all about the photo, as they took to the comments section to react. “Absolutely love it,” one person said. Another chimed in with, “Daddy’s little princess.” The Walking Dead actor, 50, of course responded too, adding a heart emoji.

One of Norman’s costar, actress Samantha Morton, also commented, “That’s so beautiful.”

The private couple welcomed their first child together in November 2018 — and while the actress never saw herself with kids, that all changed when her little one arrived. “For a long time, the desire for a child didn’t preoccupy me,” the National Treasure star said during an interview with French magazine Madame Figaro. “I had my ways. I was fine without one. In short, I didn’t feel absolutely ready. Life ensured my daughter arrived at the right time. It was a surprise, and she is beautiful.”

After giving birth, the busy Hollywood star also realized how important it is to spend as much time with her kid as possible. “I worked during my pregnancy and, when I finally stopped, I felt serenity. I didn’t feel silly missing a role,” she explained to the outlet. “Today, only my daughter counts. Not sleeping for 24 hours doesn’t matter to me, traveling with suitcases and suitcases and more suitcases doesn’t bother me at all because for the moment, she is well. I’ve chosen to give myself a break of six months to enjoy her.”

While this is Diane’s first child, it isn’t for Norman, who also shares a 19-year-old son, Mingus, with his ex-girlfriend, Helena Christensen.