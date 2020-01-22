Have you ever seen a bromance like this? During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dax Shepard dished all about his amazing date with Brad Pitt that had him feeling like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.

“I went on a date with him,” the 45-year-old revealed. “I’m not kidding you. In Brad Pitt fashion, it was spectacular. We took a helicopter, you think I’m lying, [but] we took a helicopter to a motorcycle track. We both love riding motorcycles and [it was] just the two of us.”

Shutterstock

The date was so amazing that Dax didn’t want it to end. “I felt like Pretty Woman,” he joked. “I did. I felt like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. I was waiting for him to set that chopper down on Rodeo and let me just go wild in one of those stores with his credit card. If it had happened, it wouldn’t have surprised me. It was that incredible.”

Sadly, the date didn’t last all day. After everything was said and done, the Parenthood star said he only regretted one thing. “When you ride motorcycles, you’re head to toe [in] leather so I wasn’t seeing trapezius [or] abs,” he laughed. “So next date hopefully, it’ll be to some kind of beach community where we can splash around a little bit.”

After a great afternoon with one of his best buds, we’re sure Dax couldn’t wait to get home and tell wife Kristen Bell everything. The couple have been married since 2013 and they still do nice things for each other.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“My husband literally said to me this morning — I mean, we’re 13 years in but he’s gotten it now — he woke up 10 minutes after I did and I was scrambling to get out of the house and he said as he was like, rising out of bed, he said, ‘Is there anything I can help you do to help you get out of the house on time?’” Kristen adorably recalled to Entertainment Tonight. “And I was like, ‘Are you trying to make me horny right now? What are you doing?’”

So funny! Even though Kristen is Dax’s soulmate, Brad will always be his Richard Gere.