The perfect home! HGTV host David Bromstad renovated the house of his dreams in Orlando, Florida. Photos of the spacious abode are truly breathtaking.

Prior to finding the gorgeous property, the HGTV Design Star winner was living in an apartment. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided it was time to start a new chapter in a new residence. During the first few months of his house hunt, David weighed all of his potential options when it came to finding the perfect place to settle down in the Sunshine State.

“I had looked and looked and looked and looked, and I knew what I wanted but it would change literally every week,” he previously told HGTV. “I’d be like ‘Oh! Maybe I’ll do a fixer upper. Oh! Maybe it’ll be move-in ready.’ But, when a house hits you, it hits you and I found a house and it hit me — hit me hard.”

The My Lottery Dream Home star was blown away by a four-bedroom, five-bathroom estate that he now calls home.

“It’s my dream right now,” David said. “It’s such a special and unique place, and every time people come in, the vibe here is so cool and chill. It’s a great entertainer’s home, and I love to entertain, and I love to have people over, and the backyard is fantastic … So, I’m just living for the moment.”

While he transforms homes for a living, decorating his own space brought a new kind of excitement for the designer.

“This is the first house I’ve owned on my own,” David told Realtor.com in July 2021. “With all my other houses I had a partner, so there was always a second opinion. Now, I have no second opinion. It’s going to be delicious, tasteful, bold, but yet really comforting. Oh, I can’t wait.”

The TV personality has been loving living in his gorgeous home. He has shared so many photos of his property on Instagram after decorating for the holidays. In December 2021, David shared pictures of his elaborate Christmas display with so many gorgeous trees and colorful Christmas ornaments scattered throughout his living room.



One of the most unique touches in his entertainment space is the wooden beams that were installed on the ceiling. The Minnesota native gushed that the design accent “completely took the space to a whole new level of yumminess.”

Scroll below to see photos inside David’s new home.