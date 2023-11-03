Though Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman are no longer together, they will always show support for one another. The amicable exes reunited at the premiere of his new Broadway show, I Need That, which also stars their eldest daughter, Lucy DeVito.

“Danny and I, we are still married,” Rhea, 75, previously explained during a May 2023 episode of Lemonada Media‘s “Wiser Than Me” podcast with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. “And we are still very good friends, and we see each other a lot. And our family is still the most important thing to both of us.”

Scroll below to see photos from the family’s recent outing together.