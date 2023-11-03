Your account
Danny DeVito Poses With Ex Rhea Perlman and Daughter Lucy

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Danny DeVito Reunites With Ex Rhea Perlman and Daughter Lucy DeVito on Broadway [Photos]

Famous Families
Nov 3, 2023
By
Picture

Though Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman are no longer together, they will always show support for one another. The amicable exes reunited at the premiere of his new Broadway show, I Need That, which also stars their eldest daughter, Lucy DeVito.

“Danny and I, we are still married,” Rhea, 75, previously explained during a May 2023 episode of Lemonada Media‘s “Wiser Than Me” podcast with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. “And we are still very good friends, and we see each other a lot. And our family is still the most important thing to both of us.”

Scroll below to see photos from the family’s recent outing together.

