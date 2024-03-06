The Today family welcomed a familiar face onto the show this week to help cohost the program — Craig Melvin’s wife, Lindsay Czarniak!

“It was a lively way to start the week. Loved joining this crew (even if @theritamoreno made it clear who her favorite host was) thanks for having me! @todayshow #tv #love #family,” Lindsay, 46, captioned a photo on Instagram with Craig and Today cohost Dylan Dreyer.

Lindsay joined the show to help interview guest Rita Moreno. Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones were missing from the segment. Rita, 92, hilariously flirted with Craig, 44, right in front of her face! And it wasn’t the first time the Oscar winner has gotten flirty with the broadcaster on the program.

“I’m laughing because the last time I was here, I was putting you on, being very sexy with you. And now this one here, this ringer is here. I can’t mess around with you,” Rita said to Craig during her appearance on the show.

The West Side Story actress was promoting her new film, The Prank. She later scooted Dylan, 42, out of her seat so she could be closer to Craig. “Hi, cutie,” Rita said as she admired Craig.

“For folks who don’t know, we have a history,” the journalist said, referencing a previous May 2023 segment with Rita on Today.

Rita and Craig’s playful banter was all in good fun. Viewers absolutely loved watching the duo reunite, as well as Lindsay making an appearance on Today next to her husband.

“I love seeing you on the Today Show! You should have a full-time position there! The whole Rita and Craig situation made me laugh. You were such a good sport,” one person commented on Lindsay’s Instagram post.

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

“Loved the show! You must join them again soon! I was laughing how Rita made Craig blush. She is a beautiful spunky lady,” another fan commented.

It wasn’t the first time that Lindsay, who shares kids Delano and Sybil with Craig, has filled in on the program. In April 2023, the Fox Sports reporter joined Craig and Al, 69, as a guest cohost on Today. Sheinelle, 45, and Dylan, 42, were absent from the studio that day.

The appearance happened to come right on the anniversary of the day that Craig proposed to Lindsay. “It was the most important day of my life,” Craig gushed. The couple got married in 2011 after falling in love while working together at NBC affiliate WRC-TV in Washington, D.C.