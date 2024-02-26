Craig Melvin’s Today hiatus has definitely raised some eyebrows. But don’t worry, we finally have answers regarding his ongoing absence from the morning talk show.

Craig, 44, has not been present on Today for several consecutive episodes. Viewers began to worry about the reason behind his TV absence, as he also took a break from social media. It was quite shocking to some when the broadcaster missed the launch of costar Savannah Guthrie‘s new faith-centered book, Mostly What God Does, on February 20.

Finally, on February 23, Craig let fans know that he was doing OK and simply decided to take a little vacation with his family.

“Out of the office and been off the grid for a few and missed the celebration of faith,” he captioned a photo holding Savannah’s book while lounging on a beach chair. “Reading the deeply personal book my dear friend @savannahguthrie wrote about God’s abundant and omnipresent love. Proud. Just so proud. Worth a read for sure. Happy it’s sparked so many conversations. Back to reading and doing very little.”

Craig is currently in paradise with his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and their kids, Delano and Sybil. While Lindsay, 46, has been sharing glimpses of the family’s vacation on her Instagram page, her husband has remained pretty quiet about details surrounding their trip and the exact location.

“I love you!! Best enjoyed with a rosé?” Savannah, 52, commented on Craig’s rare Instagram post. Typically, Craig joins Savannah and Hoda Kotb at the news desk in the morning to discuss the biggest global stories. Sheinelle Jones stepped in for him multiple times amid his absence from TV, which began early last week without any warning.

Courtesy of Lindsay Czarniak/Instagram

He did, however, appear in a prerecorded segment on February 21 with his costars to discuss the importance of their faith after the release of Mostly What God Does. Craig spoke about how his faith helped him during one of the darkest points in his life — losing his brother Lawrence to colon cancer in 2020.

“The closest I have been with God has been when I have struggled mightily,” he shared during the segment with Savannah and their Today colleagues. “You were there when I got a call, one morning before the show, that my brother had slipped away. And we sort of knew it was coming. But I had convinced myself that maybe this wasn’t going be it.”