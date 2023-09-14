Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Photos: Rare Pictures Together

Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Is Earning a Name for Himself in Hollywood! See Rare Photos Together

Clint Eastwood has accomplished so much in his Hollywood career, and so have his famous children! The Academy Award winner is a dad to eight kids, many of whom ventured into show business, including son Scott Eastwood.

Scott was born to Clint and former partner Jacelyn Reeves on March 21, 1986. The Pacific Rim Uprising actor, who bears a striking resemblance to his father, received useful career advice from Clint.

“I will say that he tells me to listen. Listen more. Keep my mouth shut,” Scott told Closer in October 2019. “I’m pretty good at this.”

