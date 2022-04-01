Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin’s incredible friendship is at the center of their Netflix show, Get Organized With the Home Edit. It turns out that their kids are close friends too! Clea is a mom to Stella Blue and Sutton Gray, whom she shares with her husband, John Shearer, and is always posting adorable family photos on social media.

While Clea was pursuing a fashion degree in college, she realized she had a true passion for organization. She met Joanna after moving to Nashville, and right away, the idea for their business, The Home Edit, was born in 2015. The pair knew that their company could really take off by promoting it on social media. Soon after, they gained several notable celebrity followers and were traveling back and forth to Los Angeles for work opportunities.

The first season of Get Organized With the Home Edit aired in 2020 and documented Clea and Joanna helping stars organize their spaces. The television personalities have since worked with the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Dan Levy, Neil Patrick Harris and more.

Though they both have extremely busy schedules, the working moms always make time to bond with their children. Clea and John became parents when they welcomed their daughter, Stella, in 2011. Their son, Sutton, was born in 2014, just one year before she found fame with her popular company.

While the California native is always gushing about her kids and her husband, Joanna is more private about her family life on social media. The duo did share in a September 2020 interview with Garden & Gun that their kids have regular playdates together. Their work takes them all over the U.S., but spending family time in Nashville is what they value the most.

“Growing up in L.A., I don’t know that I would’ve had the confidence to try and create my own business in such a big, bustling place,” Clea said. “Nashville gave us that confidence because it’s such a welcoming environment. Everyone felt so supportive, and it seemed like a place we could really get our footing. We’ve stayed because we love it.”

Keep scrolling to meet Clea and John’s two kids.