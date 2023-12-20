Cindy Crawford’s recent mention in Netflix’s The Crown brought up memories of when she met the royal family.

“A little cameo on @thecrownnetflix,” she captioned a clip from the award-winning show on Instagram on Tuesday, December 19. “I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the ‘Super Models’).”

In the season 6 episode, Prince Philip, played by Jonathan Pryce, visited his grandson Prince William, played by Ed McVey, while he was attending high school. William had posters of famous supermodels hanging up on his wall.

“Nothing to be ashamed of,” Philip said in the scene after observing the posters. “Do they have names?”

“Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell,” William responded, to which his grandfather replied, “In my day, it was Rita Hayworth, Betty Grable and Lana Turner.”

Fans of Cindy, 57, loved seeing her mentioned in the hit series, which released the final five episodes on the streaming service on December 14.

“That’s so cute,” one follower wrote in a comment under the post. “What a wonderful memory.”

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

In her Instagram Stories, the Frasier alum shared a throwback photo with Princess Diana from the day that they met.

“I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry,” Cindy captioned the throwback photo on her Instagram account in August 2017. “I was nervous and didn’t know what to wear, but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking, it was like talking to a girlfriend.”

The Prince of Wales also once reflected on the experience of meeting Cindy.

“I went bright red and didn’t quite know what to say and sort of fumbled,” William, now 41, said in the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother. “I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up. But that was a very funny memory that’s lived with me forever.”

Diana died in August 1997 after suffering injuries sustained from a car accident in Paris with Dodi Fayed. Their relationship and tragic deaths were depicted in season 5 and season 6 of The Crown.

Cindy remembered the late princess as a kind soul more than 20 years after her passing.

“She was a class act and showed us all what a modern-day princess should be,” she wrote.