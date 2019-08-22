It may be boiling hot in New York City, but that didn’t stop Cindy Crawford, husband Rande Gerber and their daughter, Kaia, from heading out and enjoying the day.

The trio was spotted taking a stroll together on Wednesday, August 21, and taking in the city sights. The model, 53, was seen in a monochrome dress, matched with some flip flops and a pair of large sunglasses. Her man on the other hand, 57, went the casual route with a white tee shirt and some blue jeans. The pair’s daughter can also be seen on the runway like her mom — but this time around she hit the streets in a sundress.

Kaia isn’t the only child that the happy couple have — they also have a son, Presley, 20, who — and this shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone — is also a model. However, even though their parents may be famous, the Fair Game actress once revealed that her youngest isn’t landing jobs due to her family name.

“Kaia had some advantages, she is my daughter and people know that,” Cindy told PorterEdit. “But when people say that I bought her a cover of a magazine, I think, if I was going to buy a cover for someone, it would be me! If I could get someone into a fashion show I would be getting it for myself.” Makes sense!

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Cindy and Rande out with their daughter!