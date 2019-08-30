Her boy will soon be here! Christina Anstead has revealed that her first child with husband Ant Anstead is on the way, as she is planning to get a caesarean section.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, August 30, to share quite the personal post about herself. “Our world is about to get rocked — in all the best ways of course,” the TV personality begun her caption alongside a selfie of herself showing off her baby bump. “One week until my scheduled c-section. I chose to do this because I had an emergency c-section with [my son] Brayden and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally. I really don’t feel comfortable trying to go down that route again.”

“Bray was 8lbs 13oz — after pushing for hours and hours — he was just stuck and his heart rate was dropping. Based on ultrasound measurements we think this is going to be another big boy so this is the direction we’ve decided to take,” the blonde beauty continued, adding that she is so prepared for her child. “The nursery is ready, the kids are back in school, I’m not sleeping, irritable and uncomfortable. I’m definitely ready to be done and to meet our little man. One week countdown.”

See the full snap below!

The Flip or Flop costar received nothing but positive feedback in the comments section, as fans rushed to respond. “Wishing you a safe and healthy delivery and a very healthy baby! Best wishes!” one person said. Another added, “Whatever works for you … do it. No explanations needed … Can’t wait to meet him!

This will be the first child for the Christina on the Coast star and her love, 40. However, Christina already has two children — Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3 — with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. The pair were married in 2009 before splitting in 2018. As for Ant, he is also a dad to Amelie and Archie, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Louise Anstead.

Christina is set to add to her clan, but she is all about this big family. “All of the kids are so excited,” the HGTV star once told People. “I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two and now I’ll have five!” And while Christina still works with her ex, she did reveal that her new love is all for it.

“The goal is for the kids to feel happy and settled and that’s what we want … So that really is how we live, and how he projects it, and that’s just his personality,” she explained to the outlet. “Trust me, it’s the best possible situation for everybody.”

We are so excited for Christina!