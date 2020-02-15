Playing a supporting role. Even though Chip Gaines always saw himself being a big star, that all changed when he met his wife, Joanna Gaines.

“Throughout grade school, I was the popular guy, the athlete, the comedian,” Chip, 45, wrote in an essay for the Spring issue of Magnolia Journal, the famous pair’s lifestyle magazine. “I had become a rather impressive chameleon by the time I graduated from high school — always prepared to knock the socks off anyone I encountered.” However, things were kicked up a notch when HGTV asked them to star in Fixer Upper.

“In a very literal sense, it seemed as though I was going to be the superstar I’d always envisioned myself becoming,” he recalled, but when season two rolled around, something became clear: his love was the star, and he made sure to let the network execs know in a memorable meeting.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“I all but expected a standing ovation. Everyone around the table would respond to me with these expressions of amazement and bewilderment, not at how incredible my answer had been, but because they had no earthly idea what I was talking about,” the TV star said. “The reality was, when Jo spoke, it changed the dynamic of our meetings.”

“People would straighten up in their chairs and lean in … I was slowly realizing that this universe we’d stepped into was actually built for Joanna in the lead role, not for me,” Chip added. “You see, something is built into the fabric of Joanna’s being that is quietly compelling and meant to be shared with the world. She’s a visionary. She’s captivating. Even though it may not resemble what I thought those qualities were supposed to look like.”

“The role I thought I was born to play ended up not being the one intended for me,” Chip concluded. “Instead, I’ve accepted my supporting role, a role I’m actually honored to play. And I gotta tell you, it’s been the absolute joy of my life!” So amazing!

Today, the pair are married and share five kids — Drake, 14; Ella Rose, 13; Duke, 11; Emmie Kay, 9, and Crew, 1. Chip and Joanna are also launching their own TV network this summer, and opening up a boutique hotel next year.

These two sure are living the dream!