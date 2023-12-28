Chip and Joanna Gaines' Christmas Day Celebrations With Kids

The Gaines family always loves spending the holidays together! Chip and Joanna Gaines shared a glimpse of their holiday celebrations with their five kids, Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew, on Instagram this year.

In her Instagram Stories, Joanna, 45, revealed that she was wrapping gifts just hours before spending Christmas with her loved ones. The TV personality also gave a glimpse at her family’s holiday decor in their Waco, Texas, home. They decorated a massive tree in their living room and placed their stockings by the fireplace.

“Wishing you the Merriest Christmas! May your hearts be light and your spirits bright,” Joanna captioned a photo on her Instagram page of her marvelous holiday decor.

Earlier this year, the Magnolia Network couple opened up about sending their eldest son, Drake, 18, off to college.

“It’s this tension of joy and pain, all in one breath,” Joanna told People of dropping Drake off at college for his freshman year. “Even now when I’m setting the table, I have to consciously go, ‘Oh, there’s only six here.’”

Courtesy of Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna has found some new hobbies since Drake left his family’s famous farmhouse to begin his next chapter.

“The last 10 years have been a bit of a whirlwind for us both, and I stayed very even-keeled,” Joanna told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on November 9. “But my kid leaving for college? That changes things! Maybe it’s coupled with a midlife crisis. I did start to ride horses. My goal is to barrel race by age 50. I’m looking at things very differently.”

Though watching her firstborn leave the nest was difficult, the Magnolia Table author is thankful to spend time with her four younger kids at home.

“The greatest gift of having a kid go off to college and having a 5-year-old is that perspective,” she said of raising her youngest son, Crew, 5. “It’s not here forever. We don’t want to waste these moments.”

The couple, who have been married since 2003, have learned to embrace all of the big changes happening in their lives.

“We’ve had so much change in our lives, and the proof is there: Change is hard, but it’s always beautiful,” Joanna continued.

She and Chip, 49, also recently celebrated the opening of their new Hotel 1928 in Waco. The renovation of the historic building was documented in the six-episode series Fixer Upper: The Hotel, yet another notch to add onto their massive home improvement empire.

“It’s been 20 years since we started Magnolia, the business, and right now we’re just letting it all sink in before thinking about where we’re going next,” Joanna explained about what’s next for the duo. “But, at the end of the day, we love to build and create things. What we want to scale and what we don’t want to scale, that’s what we’re considering right now.”