Being the child of a Hollywood star can be a role unto itself. The children of iconic late actors and actresses have shared memories of growing up with their famous parents and the valuable lessons they learned along the way.

John Wayne

Whether the Duke was on the set of The Alamo or at home, Aissa Wayne and her six siblings had “the good fortune of having him really want to be a dad. On Christmas, he would get up at 3 or 4 in the morning, just pacing the halls waiting for us to wake up to open presents!”

Judy Garland

“My mom was my mom,” reflected Liza Minnelli. “You know, other people think of her as ‘Judy Garland.’ [But] that’s ‘mama.’ If I’d get frightened, I’d look at her, and she would somehow know, and calm me down. Just by her look.”

Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth

Although her parents split up before she’d turn 3, Rebecca Welles always cherished their affection. “Once my dad sent me a scrapbook full of ink drawings and watercolors all done by himself, especially for me. That was the best present I ever got.”

Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart

“My mom would talk about him all the time,” says Stephen Bogart of his legendary dad, who died when Stephen was 8 years old. “She wanted me to remember that he didn’t like to lie. She always used to pound that into me. Don’t lie. Tell the truth. That was a big deal.”

Elizabeth Taylor

For Michael Wilding Jr., Liz left a lasting impression on him, brother Chris and sisters Maria and Liza. “We know, quite simply, that the world is a better place for Mom having lived in it. Her legacy will never fade, her spirit will always be with us, and her love will live forever in our hearts.”

Charleton Heston

“He was very patient as a dad,” said Fraser Heston of his Oscar-winning father, who never saddled his son or daughter, Holly, with things they couldn’t handle. “He used to say there were only two things you need to do in life: Show up on time, keep your promises.”

Grace Kelly

As the children of a Hollywood princess and Monaco’s Prince Rainer, Albert and his sisters, Caroline and Stephanie were royally aware of the spotlight. “I think she was more tolerant than our father was,” he admits. “We did behave like we knew he was watching.”

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

“[Mom] tried to keep our lives simple, tried to let us have a real life,” shared Desi Arnaz Jr., whose folks had some ’splainin’ to do about fame for him and sister Lucie. “My parents always said there’s a lot more to life than how much money you have or how much you impress people.”

Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis

Though she accomplished something her parents never did by winning an Oscar, Jamie Lee Curtis confesses, “There’s not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars.”

Dean Martin

“He was good at everything,” remembers Deana Martin of dad Dean, who created his own homemade Rat Pack with eight kids. “The only negative thing about having him as a father is that we had to share him with the world.”