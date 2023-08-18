How Did the Members of the Rat Pack Get Famous? Inside the Group’s Path to Hollywood Stardom

In the 1960s, a group of five entertainers — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop — took Hollywood by storm with their movies centering around the Las Vegas casino scene, like Ocean’s 11. They were known as the Rat Pack. But before the Rats ever hit a movie set as a Pack, each of them was a seasoned professional who had logged plenty of time in front of a camera.

