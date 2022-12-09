Celebrities Go All Out Decorating Nurseries for Their Kids! Photos of Hollywood Baby Rooms

Celebrity parents pull out all the stops when it comes to designing adorable nurseries for their little ones! Hollywood’s biggest stars have shown off the rooms for their babies by posting photos on social media.

After sharing that he and his wife, Linda Phan, were expecting their first child together in December 2021, Drew Scott quickly got to work designing a nursery. The couple went with a nature theme for their son Parker’s room.

“We wanted to create a place filled with whimsy, adventure and love, and the theme of nature kept coming to us,” the Property Brothers star said in an October 2022 issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal. “We want to instill in Parker the passion for the natural world that we have.”

Parker arrived in May 2022 and has already become the star of Drew and Linda’s Instagram accounts. The pint-sized cutie’s room is full of colorful decor and tons of adorable stuffed animals. Parenthood has been a dream come true for the HGTV personality and his spouse after their two-year fertility journey.

“I’m still in awe and in disbelief,” Linda said during a June 2022 episode of their podcast, “At Home With Linda & Drew.” “I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it’s onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I’m always playing catchup with my feelings.”

Similar to the nursery the realtor designed for his little guy, Jeannie Mai also took inspiration from nature when it came to decorating a room for her daughter, Monaco.

The talk show host and her husband, Jeezy, announced the arrival of their first child together in January 2022. A few weeks later, the Emmy winner shared a video of Monaco’s nursery transformation. The color scheme of the room is pale blue and gray, with the cutest murals of elephants on the walls.

Above the crib, Jeannie hung fluffy white clouds that she made. Her daughter’s name is displayed in huge letters on the wall behind the crib. Monaco was named after the city in France that holds a special place in Jeannie’s heart because it’s where she decided to make her relationship with the rapper official in 2018.

“I wanted us to bear fruit together … and it all happened here,” she said in the video pointing to a photo on the wall. “This picture was taken in Monaco, France, which is why this nursery is themed after baby J’s name, Monaco. That’s really the theme of what Monaco is about — family, moments, traveling, discussions important key points in my life and Jeezy’s life that brought Monaco here.”

