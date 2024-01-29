A whole lot of money! Bryan Cranston had the most hilarious reaction to a pair of his underwear selling for $32,500. Yes, you read that right.

If you’re a fan of Breaking Bad, then you most definitely remember the scenes in which Bryan’s fascinating character, Walter White, cooked meth in his underwear. Images of the star in character with nothing but tighty-whities have been printed on T-shirts, posters and more merchandise for fans of the crime drama.

One of the iconic images from the show was plastered across the screen during Bryan’s recent appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. Cohosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who are fans of the Vince Gilligan-created franchise, admitted to owning some of the unique merch. The pair are parents to kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

“We have that photo in my son’s bedroom,” Mark, 52, told Bryan, 67, of the famous underwear snapshot. “There are times when I’m in his bedroom, and I’m just looking at you, Bryan.”

Last year, one of the pairs of underwear that served as a prop in Walter White’s closet was auctioned off for a massive price tag.

“If I had worn them first, they would have gone higher,” the Malcolm in the Middle alum joked while discussing the huge sale on Live.

When Kelly, 53, asked Bryan if he knew who purchased the underwear, he replied, “Some crazy person.”

“It never ceases to amaze me how insane some people are in this world — $32,000 for some pair of tight-whitey underwear,” Bryan continued.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Mark pointed out that it was “not a particularly attractive pair of tighty-whities,” to which Bryan responded, “I beg your pardon?”

The hilarious remark made the Riverdale alum howl with laughter. Kelly added even more humor to the moment, quipping, “I think that’s the bargain of the year.”

In March 2023, Bryan first commented on the sale of his character’s underwear during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He made it clear that they were never worn on the set of the show but were merely a prop in the closet.

“Those were never worn. The ones that are soiled go for much higher … I wish I didn’t say that … I mean, people are crazy!” the Hollywood funnyman said at the time. “Who, in their right mind, is buying a pair of tighty-whitey underwear for 30 grand?”