So brave. Billy Baldwin dropped quite the bombshell recently when he revealed that his teenage son, Vance, battled cancer for almost a year.

“A year ago today my son Vance was diagnosed with cancer … he was 16 years old,” the actor, 56, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, October 3. “He kept it very quiet … we all did. He went through 28 rounds of chemo yet stayed VERY positive, focused and kept his life as normal as possible … every single day. Kid’s a tough son of a b–ch. Sharp as a tack. Funny as hell. Tough as nails. Heart of gold.”

Billy was not done commending his incredible son, as he was impressed by the youngster’s “courage, strength, bravery [and] attitude.” He added, “Never seen anything like it. Never been prouder. Love you son.” The Backdraft star also showed love for all of those that stood in Vance’s corner.

“So much love & gratitude for how all his boys, teachers, coaches, parents … the whole SB [Santa Barbara] community stepped up for him during this difficult time. Thanks gang … you know who you are,” he said, before personally thanking his wife, Chynna Phillips, and their other two children — daughters Jameson, 19, and Brooke, 14.

“I love you all. Your love, kindness & support definitely helped get him/us through this difficult time,” Billy concluded.

Plenty of people shared kind words in response to the star’s post, including Cindy Crawford — the pair starred together in 1995’s Fair Game. “Thank the Lord!” the model wrote. Chynna, 51, added, “Our baby. Our hero.”

Vance now being cancer-free isn’t the only good bout of good news in the family — his uncle, Alec Baldwin, also learned that he and his wife Hilaria will soon be welcoming their fifth child together. “We have learned that there is a little person inside of me,” the yoga instructor, 35, revealed to her fans via Instagram on September 18.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

“The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring,” Hilaria continued. “We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea … and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok.”

It is incredible to hear all the positive things that have occurred in the Baldwin family recently!