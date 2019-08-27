Sometimes your own kids can be your biggest critics. That’s certainly the case for Bill Hader when it comes to his three daughters who, to be quite honest, aren’t exactly impressed by him.

“They think it’s all right. When I pop up in stuff they’re like, ‘Oh,'” he exclusively told Closer Weekly at the It: Chapter Two premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, August 26. Delivering a perfectly lackluster voice he added, “They are kind of like ‘All right. You’re in here again.'”

As for whether or not he is going to let his children — Hannah, 9, Harper, 7, Hayley, 4 — watch him in the movie adaptation of Stephen King‘s beloved novel, the answer was quite simple.

“No. My [oldest daughter] was like, ‘Can I go see it? Can I go with you?’ I was like ‘No,'” Bill, 41, admitted. “But I do think it will be interesting years from now and they are having a sleepover or something and they are all watching the It movies and you’re like, ‘Oh wow. Now I’m part of that cultural thing.'”

Bill — who shares these three little girls with ex-wife Maggie Carey, whom he was married to from 2006 to 2018 — revealed that he was seeing the film for the first time at the L.A. premiere.

Now that Bill is winning Emmys for HBO’s Barry and starring in blockbusters like It: Chapter Two, it’s clear the Saturday Night Live alum has come a long way. When it comes to who he’s enjoying in the current cast of the iconic NBC sketch comedy series, he said Beck Bennett, who joined in 2013, is “fantastic.”

When it comes to his own fond memories of the LOL-worthy series, he recalled a few specific moments with fellow alums like Kristen Wiig and Will Forte as the ones that mean the most to him looking back.

“I just remember we had this thing, the ‘Friday Night Crazies,’ where whatever the last skit was on Friday night was, me and Kristen and everybody in the cast, we would just get really punchy,” he reminisced. “We would just be laughing incredibly hard. We would have gone a little bit insane at that point.”

“Those were really nice memories,” he continued. “I remember trying to put someone in a refrigerator once. I forget who it was. Will one time threw a guy’s dinner out the window. That was funny. He’d been waiting on it for like two hours and it finally showed up and Will threw it out the 17th floor window. That was awesome.”

