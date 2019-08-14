She is all about her family! Alison Sweeney‘s life revolves around her 14-year-old son, Benjamin, and her 10-year-old daughter, Megan. In an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly, Alison reveals everything she has learned about motherhood and what the most rewarding part for her has been so far.

“I think the most rewarding part is you know watching your kids flourish and find the things that they’re good at and celebrate that and encourage that,” she said while promoting her new movie, Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End, which hits the small screen August 25 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

In fact, Benjamin is growing up to be a “really good tennis player” and his mom loves that he’s spending his free time outdoors. “My son is super active with tennis and he loves it,” Alison explained. “[There’s a lot of] pride I feel for him enjoying that. For him finding success and that feeling of confidence he gets from it, makes me really proud. So I love encouraging my kids to get out there and follow their dreams.”

But will any of her kids become actors? Well, the Days of Our Lives star thinks her daughter might want to pursue it in the future. “It’s interesting,” she said. “My daughter certainly talks about it all the time but [she’s from] such a different generation — this YouTube generation — like they don’t see it the same way that I grew up with it, so we’ll have to see.”

“I don’t know what their plans are,” Alison adds about her kids. “But they’re not beating down my door for auditions, so I don’t know!”

In the meantime, Alison is just focusing on getting her kids ready for the new school year. “Back to school time! It’s so crazy,” she laughed. Thankfully, though, the former Biggest Loser host has raised two really good children. “They’re just great kids. I’m so lucky.” Indeed you are, Alison!

Reporting by Diana Cooper

For more exclusive content, sign up for our Closer Weekly newsletter!