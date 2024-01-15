Best Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Looks [Photos]

See the Best Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Looks and Celebrity Style Moments [Photos]

Hollywood’s top film and TV stars blew fans away with their stunning fashion looks at the Critics Choice Awards 2024. The event, hosted by Chelsea Handler on January 14, awarded the top performances of the past year at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California.

Scroll below to see red carpet photos from the Critics Choice Awards 2024.