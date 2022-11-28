Their love is a slam dunk! Ben Stiller and his wife, Christine Taylor, attended a New York Knicks basketball game together on Sunday, November 27. The outing came just a few months after the Zoolander actor announced he and his longtime spouse were back together after their separation.

The duo cheered on the home team as they played the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden. Ben, 56, and Christine, 51, sat courtside next to fellow Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, his new flame, Emily Ratajkowski, and Jordin Sparks and her husband, Dana Isaiah. The group chatted throughout the night and shared a few laughs with each other while watching the game.

The sporting event marked the second public appearance for the Emmy winner and the Arrested Development actress in recent weeks. On November 13, Ben and Christine walked the red carpet at the premiere of the Broadway play The Old Man and the Pool. The couple, who wed in 2000, posed for photos together at the event held at the Vivian Beaumont Theater in New York City.

As they made their way into the venue, Ben and his beloved exchanged smiles in candid moments caught on camera. The pair were also spotted together at the New York Film Festival and the U.S. Open earlier this year. Their love for each other has always remained strong, even after they announced their separation after 17 years of marriage in May 2017. The Dodgeball costars remained dedicated to raising their two kids, Ella and Quinlin, amid their split.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” they said in a statement at the time. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lovebirds found their way back to each other, announcing their reconciliation five years after they split. Ben and Christine went from living apart to moving back in together to work on their marriage over the past few years.

“We were separated and got back together, and we’re happy about that,” Ben revealed in a February 2022 interview with Esquire. “It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Ben and Christine’s recent rare outing.