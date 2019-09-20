Ben Affleck Looks Super Fit While Out With Daughter Seraphina

Someone has been hitting the gym! Ben Affleck was looking quite fit while walking his youngest daughter Seraphina back from school.

The 47-year-old was seen holding his little one’s hand on Thursday, September 19, as he picked her from school in the afternoon. The actor showed off his buff physique in his fitted shirt, and he matched with some acid-wash jeans and a pair of white sneakers. However, it should come as no surprise that the Oscar winner is looking ripped these days, especially since he has been on a health kick ever since his road to recovering from addiction began in 2018.

He’s in “the best shape of his life,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly earlier this year. “Ben’s saying bye, bye to his dad body and baggy clothes. He’s been looking different to his friends and there’s a good reason.” It was also revealed that the Gone Girl director has a new outlook on his life — a positive one of course.

“He hired a stylist and a personal trainer. Sobriety made him look at all aspects of his life, including his appearance,” the source continued. “When you have a beard, the disheveled look just doesn’t work, unless you’re going for a sloppy lumberjack [or] drifter vibe, which Ben wasn’t. Ben’s in the best shape of his life and he’s never been more stylish.” Aside from a physical stand point, the A-lister has also focused on upping his style game.

“The baggy pants, oversized shirts and sweaters are gone. He’s lean and his wardrobe needed to reflect that, the insider explained of the Hollywood star’s new look. “His stylist hooked him up with a fitted wardrobe, good shoes and Ben has been loving the results. He’s into the layered look and even put a few outfits together on his own that were very impressive.

Ben has clearly been working out, and we know he wants to live a long time for his three kids — daughters Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7 — who he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

