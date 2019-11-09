A nice little gathering. Even though baby Archie isn’t a year old quite yet, his parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to celebrate their son’s 6-month birthday.

“Archie’s 6 month birthday was a family affair — just the three of them,” a royal family insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “Harry and Meghan bought their son some gifts from [retail store] Hamleys and put together a photo album of all his precious moments but didn’t really do anything big to celebrate it.”

Archie should be used to getting loads of attention. His grandma, Doria Ragland, is also all about showing him lots of love. “Doria’s already bought Archie lots of gifts, books and toys,” another source exclusively told Closer about what she has planned for the little one over the holidays. “She loves spoiling her grandson and is so excited about him spending some quality time in her hometown, as is Meghan.”

Shutterstock

However, Archie may not be the only baby of the household in the near future, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may want to give him a sibling next year. “The couple aren’t waiting around to have baby number two,” an insider revealed. “Just weeks after Archie was born [Meghan] told those close to her that she wanted to have another child in 2020! She’d love to have a little brother or sister for Archie to play with and wants them to be close in age.”

For now, the happy couple are of course all about their only son, especially with Christmas right around the corner. “[Meghan and Harry] are already talking about getting a huge Christmas tree for Frogmore, which they’ll decorate as a family,” an insider told Closer. “They can’t wait to see the look on Archie’s face when he sees it covered in decorations and all lit up!”

It certainly sounds like Archie is living quite the life!

