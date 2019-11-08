Get ready! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have just had their first child Archie recently, but that won’t stop them from possibly having another baby soon.

“The couple aren’t waiting around to have baby number two,” a royal family insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “Just weeks after Archie was born [Meghan] told those close to her that she wanted to have another child in 2020! She’d love to have a little brother or sister for Archie to play with and wants them to be close in age.” So sweet!

The happy pair welcomed their first child on May 6, and have of course been all about their little one, 6 months. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are even gearing up for the holidays with their son. “This Christmas is super special to Harry and Meghan because it’ll be Archie’s first,” another source exclusively told Closer. “They’ll already talking about getting a huge Christmas tree for Frogmore, which they’ll decorate as a family. They can’t wait to see the look on Archie’s face when he sees it covered in decorations and all lit up!”

Shutterstock

No surprise here, but Harry, 35, and the former actress, 38, are also pretty pumped to get Archie presents. “Harry and Meghan haven’t bought Archie any gifts yet, but they will,” the insider added. “They already have a Christmas stocking for him, which they’ll hang above the fireplace! It’s really cute and has his name embroidered on it.”

The duo may not have baby number two just yet, but it is quite clear that they are all about their baby boy — who is quite smart! “Archie is advanced for his age and really bright!” a source previously told Closer. “He’s a very strong baby and can now sit up without any support. He’s not old enough to stand yet, but when Meghan or Harry hold him up he moves his legs like he’s trying to walk! He’s just so cute and well behaved. They call him ‘a total blessing.’”

Shutterstock

We can’t wait to see Harry and Meghan’s family hopefully expand soon!

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!