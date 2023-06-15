A happy party of five! Ashley and Michael Cordray are raising their three adorable kids in Galveston, Texas. The Restoring Galveston hosts are the proud parents of daughters Elle, Emma and Emory. Rare photos of their sweet family shared on Instagram will truly warm your heart.

After getting married in 2014 and launching their successful real estate company, Save 1900, Ashley and Michael focused their attention on starting a family together. They welcomed their first child, Elle, in November 2019. Their second daughter, Emma, arrived in May 2021.

“Our hearts have doubled! Emma and momma are doing wonderful, and we can’t wait to take her home to meet her big sister tomorrow,” the pair captioned a photo of their second child on their joint Instagram account.

The couple’s third daughter, Emory, was born on March 18, 2023, which is also Michael’s birthday. Fans of the Magnolia Network stars were shocked by the birth announcement on social media.

“You didn’t miss the announcement or the gender reveal … we not so patiently waited to find out Michael is very much outnumbered!” they gushed in an Instagram post.

Ashley and Michael opted not to share news about the pregnancy with the public until after their little girl was born. Instead, they posted a candid snapshot of Elle and Emma meeting their little sister for the first time.

“We didn’t tell anyone on social media,” the parents of three replied to an Instagram comment from a fan about Emory’s birth. “We waited and posted a birth photo. We didn’t even find out the sex. Love the little secrets in life.”

With three little girls at home and a busy schedule filming their Magnolia Network series, Ashley and Michael certainly have their hands full. Still, they’re dedicated to spending time with their kids and making memories at home or on set.

In May 2023, the TV duo shared the cutest Instagram video while making pizzas at home with their two eldest daughters.

“Weekends are perfect for pizza night!” the caption of the post read. “Picked up dough, sauce and pepperoni from @gypsyjoynt. This way, everyone gets what they want! Do your kids eat olives? For our girls, a pizza with usually olives only is their go-to.”

