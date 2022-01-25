Michael Cordray and Ashley Cordray are the stars of Restoring Galveston on Magnolia Network, a series that sees them restoring historic homes in Galveston, Texas. The show, formerly known as Big Texas Fix, became an instant success. In their downtime, the couple spends time with their two children in their own cozy Galveston home while planning out their next projects.

Michael and Ashley met while studying at Texas A&M University at Galveston. They began dating in 2011 and quickly set their sights on building a career out of saving historic homes.

“After two months of dating, I convinced him we were going to move to Galveston and buy a home. The next day we found the house,” Ashley told Texas A&M Today in July 2017. “We live our lives very spur of the moment.”

The home design experts walked down the aisle in 2014 and started their real estate company, Save1900, the following year. Per the company’s website, their goal is to restore “the historic homes of Galveston Island in keeping with the architecture and style that evolved in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.” The duo did just that, capturing the attention of television producers. They landed the successful show on HGTV’s sister network DIY before it became Magnolia Network.

“I think every day, our life has kind of transformed by the crazy risks we were willing to take and at every moment it’s like, ‘Can we do this?’ and then that’s what’s led our whole life and the way it’s kind of taken its path,” the design maven told Click2Houston.com in September 2020. “Galveston has been affordable for so long, it was just a matter of time before it caught up and people saw how much potential.”

Since 2019, Michael and Ashley have established themselves as one of the many power duos of the home renovation space on television. Even though most of the homes that they work on hit the market after their renovations, the couple have fallen in love with a few of the homes.

“Last season we kept two of the homes. The one we live in now and the Kettle House,” the father of two told Chron in August 2020. “For season 2, we will be keeping one of the houses, an old 1920’s corner store, and open up as a vacation rental.”

Fans of the television personalities have the opportunity to stay in several of the properties that they now offer as Airbnb’s. The designs of Michael and Ashley’s rentals are timeless and elegant, just like the decor in their own 1887 dreamhouse.

Keep scrolling to tour Michael and Ashley’s Galveston home.