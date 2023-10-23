In 1978, Meryl Streep married Don Gummer after they were introduced through her brother. The Oscar winner and the artist dropped a bombshell about the status of their marriage in October 2023, 45 years after they walked down the aisle. Scroll below to find out if they are still together.

Who Is Don Gummer?

Meryl and Don first connected as friends after losing her boyfriend John Cazale to cancer in 1978. The Devil Wears Prada actress began subletting Don’s apartment while he was on vacation in Pakistan. His trip was cut short after a motorcycle accident, forcing him to return home.

Upon his return to the U.S., Don, a Kentucky native, grew closer to Meryl. The pair quickly fell in love. They got married soon after, and he continued to support her through her Hollywood breakthrough. Don also led a successful career of his own as a sculptor, with several public collections of work on display across the world.

Though they kept details about their marriage largely under wraps, Meryl gave Don a special shout-out during her acceptance speech at the Oscars in 2012.

“First, I’m going to thank Don, because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech, they play him out with the music,” she said after receiving the Best Actress honor for her role in The Iron Lady. “And I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you’ve given me.”

Are Meryl Streep and Don Gummer Still Together?

On October 20, 2023, Meryl and Don announced that they were no longer together, and hadn’t been for some time.

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a spokesperson for the actress told Page Six at the time.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

It is unclear what ultimately led to their split. The former couple was last seen together at the 90th Annual Academy Awards in 2018, walking the red carpet with smiles on their faces. That year, she was nominated in the Best Actress category for her role as Katharine Graham in The Post, but it was Frances McDormand who took home the honor.

Do Meryl Streep and Don Gummer Have Kids?

During their marriage, Meryl and Don welcomed four children: Henry Wolfe, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer and Louisa Jacobson. All three of the couple’s daughters are currently working as actresses in Hollywood, while their son is a musician.

Meryl once revealed that when it came to parenting, she got some useful advice from Out of Africa costar Robert Redford.

“Motherhood, marriage — it’s a balancing act,” she told Good Housekeeping in July 2008. “Especially when you have a job that you consider rewarding. It’s a challenge, but the best kind of challenge. Robert Redford taught me that when they were babies, ‘They are not your props.’ I really admired the way he protected his family. It’s something I consciously emulated.”