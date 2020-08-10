Fashionista! Meryl Streep has been serving her best looks on the red carpet since she entered Hollywood in the ’70s. Whether it’s upscale chic or her comfy street attire, this actress knows how to capture fans’ hearts with the clothes she wears and we’re sure Meryl will continue to be a fashion inspiration for years to come.

“Meryl has great taste and she knows what looks good on her,” her stylist Amanda Ross told 303 magazine, adding Meryl has a very “contemporary” and “effortless” look. Meryl has no problem picking out clothes. In fact, you’ll normally see her wearing a beautiful flowy dress to red carpet events or a nice blouse with black pants to various outings.

The Out of Africa star’s style can easily be accredited to her Hollywood career. Since she’s won three Oscars, nine Golden Globes and countless more awards, fans can argue she has enough cash to get the best glam squad around, and Amanda is one of the best. She even helped bring Meryl’s character to life in the 2009 film It’s Complicated with Alec Baldwin.

“She wore jeans, belts and accessories and she didn’t look like she was trying to look like a twenty-year-old. She looked like herself,” Amanda explained. “And part of the background on her character was that she had lived in Paris when she was younger, so she definitely had that sort of flair and sensibility.”

After Meryl wore a number of Hermes scarves in the film, the company got a “ton of calls” from people who wanted to dress like Meryl. “She wore three in the movie. So, it’s really fun, exciting to get that kind of feedback and it’s so much fun to read a script, visualize the character, run around the world trying to execute it and funnel it down into the fitting,” Amanda said. “It’s such a fascinating process!”

