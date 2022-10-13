Meryl Streep’s Daughter Grace Gummer Pregnant With Baby No. 1

Congratulations are in order for Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer and her husband, Mark Ronson! The actress is pregnant with her first child with the music producer.

She showed off her growing baby bump at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City on Tuesday, October 11. The pair posed for photos together on the red carpet with joy written all over their faces. The American Horror Story alum and the British songwriter wed in August 2021. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary together the following year.

“When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting Hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love,” Mark wrote on Instagram at the time. “So now I guess I’m either someone who spouts Hallmark nonsense or I’m a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you’ve made me happy beyond my wildest.”

Their union marked the second marriage for both the musician and the Mr. Robot star. He was previously married to Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018. She was previously married to actor David Strathairn‘s son Tay Strathairn from 2019 to 2020.

Meryl and her husband, Don Gummer, are already doting grandparents. Their son, Henry Wolfe Gummer, and his wife, Tamryn, welcomed one daughter together, Ida, in 2020. The pair also announced they were expecting their second child together in February 2022. Their son, Quinn William, arrived in April 2022.

The Oscar winner and her hubby are also grandparents to another little boy born to their daughter Mamie Gummer and her fiancé, Mehar Sethi, in February 2019. The pair have remained pretty private about their relationship after their first child’s birth, however, it was clear that the family was ecstatic to welcome the new addition. Prior to stepping into the role of grandmother, the Big Little Lies actress revealed the kind of grandparent she hoped to be.

“I’ve been working like mad for quite a while, so I’m getting ready for my first grandchild,” she told Interview in March 2019. “My daughter’s having a baby in February, so I’m going to go out and ruin her life. I specialize in unsolicited advice.”

Reps for Gummer and Ronson did not immediately respond to Closer’s requests for comment.