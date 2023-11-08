Though his chart-topping songs make fans swoon, Kenny Chesney is rather private when it comes to divulging details about his own love life. The country music icon was first linked to Mary Nolan in 2012, but their lack of public appearances in recent years has led fans to wonder if they are still together.

Has Kenny Chesney Ever Been Married?

Kenny has been married once to Renée Zellweger. The former couple first met at NBC’s Concert of Hope telethon in January 2005. Prior to their first meeting, the “There Goes My Life” crooner admitted to having a crush on the Chicago actress.

“Here’s a country girl who’s still down to earth. You never see her coming, then — wham! — there she is. And that makes her really, really sexy,” Kenny told The Tennessean in 2002 of his crush. “Plus, [Renée] seems like the kind of girl who could fit in and be at home anywhere.”

After hitting it off, they went public with their romance in April 2005 and got married in May of that year in the Virgin Islands. Just four months after walking down the aisle, Renée filed to annul their marriage, citing “fraud” as the reason for their split.

“The only fraud that was committed was me thinking that I knew what it was going to be like, that I really understood what it was like to be married,” Kenny said in a rare comment about their breakup during a 2007 episode of 60 Minutes. “And I really didn’t.”

In the years that followed their divorce, Kenny was linked to Miss Tennessee Amy Colley, and ESPN broadcaster Jenn Brown.

Who Is Mary Nolan?

Seven years after his marriage ended, Kenny decided to give love another shot. He began quietly dating Mary, only stepping out with her a few times for public appearances in the years that followed.

In 2014, the Tennessee native was accompanied by Mary to the American Country Countdown Awards in Nashville. They were photographed chatting with Luke Bryan while sitting together in the crowd. Two years later, she supported Kenny at the CMA Awards. When he was called up to the stage to accept the Pinnacle Award that night, she gave him a kiss on the cheek in a rare moment of PDA.

Michael Buckner/ACM2015/Getty Images for dcp

Are Kenny Chesney and Mary Nolan Still Together?

While not much is known about their romance, it appears Kenny and Mary are still together. He has not shared photos with Mary on his Instagram account in recent years, but it seems like they are going strong away from the spotlight.

Does Kenny Chesney Have Kids?

The songwriter does not have any children; however, he is an animal lover. In December 2022, the couple mourned the loss of one of their dogs, Ruby. In a touching Instagram caption, Kenny revealed that “Mary saved [Ruby] from the shelter” when they first got her.

“We loved you and thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally,” he wrote in a tribute to his late pet. “You were one heaven of a dog.”