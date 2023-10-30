Kenny Chesney's Weight Loss Transformation in Photos

Kenny Chesney Revealed the Secret to His Weight Loss Transformation! See Before and After Photos

For more than a decade, Kenny Chesney has been focused on his fitness journey to help him reach his peak potential on stage. The country music phenomenon’s weight loss transformation is inspiring and has been full of great lessons.

“I have to train to do my show the way I want to do it,” Kenny told Men’s Health in June 2011. “I’m not one of these guys that just stands there behind the microphone. I work really hard to give the fans the best possible concert.”

Years later, the “Get Along” singer revealed that he avoids eating carbs after 5 p.m. to help stay lean.

“I eat protein and double up on my vegetables,” he said in an interview with Cody Alan in January 2020. “You go to bed at night without eating any carbs, and you wake up feeling leaner.”

Scroll below to see photos of Kenny’s weight loss transformation.