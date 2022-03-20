Last fall, George and Amal Clooney made a rare public appearance together. George, who was at the London Film Festival to promote his film The Tender Bar, looked dashing in a classic black suit, while Amal glittered in a white sequined gown, feathered boa and diamonds. The gorgeous pair, parents to twins Alexander and Ella, 4, walked the red carpet together looking as much in love as on the day they wed in 2014.

Amal, 44, an international human rights attorney, admits she’s never been happier. “I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance,” she says. “It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined.”

PERFECT PARTNERS

Six years into their marriage, George, 60, and Amal have found ways to balance the needs of each other and their young family. “It’s not always been easy, but they’ve learned to compromise,” says a friend exclusively to Closer Weekly. “Britain used to be their home base, but now Amal has been traveling to L.A. or, if George is on location, she’ll go with him.” The children travel, too. “Amal won’t leave them behind,” says the insider, who confides that the couple employ a nanny but remain hands-on parents. “Amal loves reading to the children.”

But with two kids and two challenging careers often taking place on different continents, it’s not always easy to connect. Still, they’re always willing to try. “They have dates and nights out with friends, but when they’re tired, they’ll stay home,” says the insider. “They enjoy being together.”

That’s what matters. Amal calls her husband “inspirational and supportive,” while George gushes that she is still “the most extraordinary, smart, brilliant, beautiful woman” he’s known.

“Marriage has been wonderful,” Amal says. “We have a home filled with love and laughter.”

–Reporting by Natalie Posner

