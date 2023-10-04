So many country music stars have fallen in love after bursting onto the scene. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s romance began after they met for the first time in 1994. In the years that followed, they’ve both opened up about facing some hurdles in their marriage, leading fans to wonder if they are still together.

When Did Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Get Married?

Faith had just finalized her divorce from her first husband, Daniel Hill, and was engaged to Scott Hendricks upon meeting Tim. Tim was dating Kristine Donahue at the time. In 1996, the “This Kiss” singer and the “Humble and Kind” crooner went on tour together and their relationship blossomed from there.

“If someone is going to judge my character because I was engaged to somebody and then I left him for somebody else — ‘Oh, OK, now she’s a slut and a bad person’ — I can’t control that,” Faith told People in August 1998. “But I wasn’t about to let Tim slip through my hands.”

In June 1996, Tim famously proposed to Faith backstage at a show. They got married in October of that year in a surprise wedding ceremony. Four years after their nuptials, Faith and Tim went on a joint tour together. They embarked on subsequent tours together in 2006 and 2017.

Do Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Children?

Tim and Faith are parents to three daughters. In May 1997, they welcomed their eldest daughter, Gracie. Their second daughter, Maggie, arrived in August 1998. The pair’s third child, Audrey, was born in December 2001.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Are Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Still Together?

Though they have gone through some ups and downs in their marriage, Faith and Tim are still together. The Country Strong actor credited Faith for saving his life after struggling with alcoholism.

“I guarantee you, had I not gotten married to Faith at 29 years old, A, I probably would’ve ran my career into the ground and B, I would’ve died already with my career into the ground — one or the other, and it wouldn’t have ever been where it’s at now,” Tim said during an August 2023 interview with Zane Lowe.

Tim, who has been sober since 2008, prepared to celebrate his 27th wedding anniversary with Faith in October 2023.

“I don’t know if there’s a key. We always say we’re 27 years coming up, it’s like 96 in show business,” he said of the secret to their marriage in an August 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We just made a commitment early on, when we first decided we were getting married and having kids, that we wouldn’t just walk out the door when problems arose.”