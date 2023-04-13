Gracie McGraw Is Stylish Like Her Parents Tim McGraw and Faith Hill! See Her Bikini Photos

Hollywood royalty! Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s eldest daughter, Gracie McGraw, has already established herself as a fashionista. The talented actress wowed her fans with several gorgeous bikini photos posted on Instagram in April 2023.

In the carousel of pictures, Gracie rocked a black bikini with a strapless bandeau-style top. The New York University alum lounged on her outdoor patio with her adorable dog and looked like she was thoroughly enjoying the sunny weather. “Getting tan with my son,” she captioned the set of swimsuit-clad snaps while sunbathing on the porch.

Gracie, who was born to her famous parents in 1997, has been pursuing her passion for performing in New York City over the past few years. Her fans have heard her angelic voice in numerous videos shared on social media, including a viral June 2022 cover of “I’m Not That Girl” from Wicked.

“Absolutely beautiful!” one fan commented on the stunning rendition. “You inherited some amazing genes but definitely have your own talent, Gracie.”

In the past, the singer joined her dad on stage in August 2015 to perform a duet of “Here Tonight” at one of his concerts at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. It’s clear the Grammy winner is incredibly proud of Gracie as well as his other two daughters, Maggie and Audrey McGraw, whom he shares with Faith.

“There’s nothing like three daughters and a wife who are headstrong, smart, love you unconditionally,” Tim reflected on fatherhood during a February 2021 interview with the Leo Edit. “There’s nothing like being surrounded by that. That can teach you how to be a man as much as that can. They can teach you how to be a man more than I can. I wouldn’t change it for the world. I don’t know if I would be the same person without it. For better or for worse.”

Gracie enjoys spending time with her younger sisters and the siblings are always exchanging loving comments on Instagram. The entertainer has also established a growing fan base who are always excited to see her latest projects and fabulous fashion looks.

In October 2022, Gracie shared stunning selfies wearing a gingham bikini that left fans in awe of her beauty.

“I’ve never been comfortable in a bikini, but I got this one for $10 and I’m feeling glorious,” she captioned the post, to which Audrey commented, “BEAUTIFUL.”

