Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Alfonso Ribeiro’s career has taken him down different genres of television and film! The actor has built an impressive net worth since he first began starring in the Will Smith-led sitcom in 1990. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.

What Is Alfonso Ribeiro’s Net Worth?

Alfonso has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Even before his Fresh Prince fame from portraying Will’s loveable cousin Carlton Banks, he made a name for himself on some of the Big Apple’s biggest stages. The New York native has a Broadway background, having starred in The Tap Dance Kid in 1983.

Bei/Shutterstock

He was featured in a Pepsi commercial with Michael Jackson the following year. From 1984 to 1987 Alfonso appeared in Silver Spoons, the hit NBC sitcom starring Ricky Schroder. The television personality landed a voiceover role on Extreme Ghostbusters in 1997, shortly after The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air came to an end.

The In the House alum has remained grateful to the series for boosting his Hollywood career and allowing him to flash his dance movies on screen.

“In the beginning, we definitely felt like this was something that was fun,” Alfonso told Fox News in June 2019 about the iconic “Carlton dance.” “You just never know what’s going to land and be remembered over two decades later.”

What Happened to Alfonso Ribeiro?

Despite his success as Carlton, Alfonso did admit that it was hard to land other acting gigs at first.

“I’ve always said that the idea that you can do something so well in your life that no one will allow you to do it again, is very difficult to go through,” the entertainer told Popculture.com in August 2021. “Imagine being the greatest home run hitter in the game and never being allowed to go hit home runs because you hit home runs. Doesn’t make sense. But in show business that sometimes is the case.”

Luckily, Alfonso was able to find his footing, landing the hosting role on America’s Funniest Home Videos in 2015. The former sitcom star won Dancing With the Stars with his dance partner, Witney Carson, a year prior. His Hollywood journey came full circle when he was announced as a cohost along with Tyra Banks for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars in July 2022.

“I’m super excited,” he told People at the time. “For me to be asked now to cohost with Tyra, and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends … to be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again, is quite special for me. I mean, these dancers are friends of mine at this point now. We really do all hang out together, and talk outside of that show.”

In addition to his career resurgence, Alfonso is a doting dad of four kids: Sienna, Alfonso Jr., Anders and Ava. His eldest daughter, Sienna, arrived in 2002 during his marriage to his first wife, Robin Stapler. The TV host shares his younger three children with his current wife, Angela Unkrich.