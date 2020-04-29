Aww! Zooey Deschanel showed her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, just how much she loves him when the 40-year-old actress gave him a sweet birthday shout-out on Instagram.

“This amazing person makes me truly happy every single day and fills my life with love and joy,” Zooey wrote on Tuesday, April 28, next to a heartwarming pic of her kissing Jonathan, 42, on the cheek. “Happy birthday @mrsilverscott! You are one of a kind wonderful. So happy I get to make your birthday cake.”

The 500 Days of Summer star also shared a red heart and smiling face with three hearts emoji in the caption. After seeing the beautiful post, Jonathan commented, “My heart grew five sizes when I met you. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. I love you. P.S — the cake looks SOOOOOOOO good.”

The pair began dating in the fall of 2019 and they’re so in love that the couple decided to quarantine together amid the coronavirus outbreak. “If I had to pick anyone on the face of the planet to be isolated with, she’s the one,” the HGTV alum gushed during the April 13 episode of The Talk @ Home.

Plus, the two lovebirds get along so well that they haven’t been butting heads at all. “It’s actually been a blessing,” Jonathan said. “I’m working on the road and filming on the road, so now being here and being together all the time has been fantastic.”

At home, Zooey has been showing her beau all of her great skills. Not only does the Property Brothers‘ star think she’s an “amazing cook,” but he said his girlfriend is an awesome musician too. “There is so much music in this house,” he gushed. “She was playing the piano last night. We were singing together.”

The New Girl actress even learned how to do the TV personality’s hair while he quarantines at home. As soon as Jonathan got the chance, he revealed Zooey “cut and colored” his locks for his appearance on The Talk. “So, she did, like, a better job than most of the salons I’ve ever been to do,” he explained. “So I’m actually really blessed to be enjoying our time together. And she’s pretty wonderful.”