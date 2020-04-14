It seems Zooey Deschanel is a full-time tenant in Jonathan Scott‘s heart! The beloved Property Brothers star gave an aww-worthy update on his relationship with the New Girl actress while in quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has not been difficult at all. It’s actually been a blessing,” Jonathan, 41, gushed during a virtual appearance on The Talk on Monday, April 13. “I’m working on the road and filming on the road, so now being here and being together all the time has been fantastic.”

“If I had to pick anyone on the face of the planet to be isolated with, she’s the one,” the HGTV alum — who began dating Zooey, 40, around September 2019 — sweetly continued while chatting with cohosts Sharon Osbourne, Marie Osmond, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve and Sheryl Underwood.

“Because she’s an amazing cook; she’s a musician, so there is so much music in this house,” he explained, pointing out that the pair are staying entertained in all sorts of fun ways. “She was playing the piano last night. We were singing together.”

Jonathan revealed the 500 Days of Summer star even learned a new skill! “She also cut and colored my hair just for you guys,” he divulged. “So, she did, like, a better job than most of the salons I’ve ever been to do. So I’m actually really blessed to be enjoying our time together. And she’s pretty wonderful.” Aww!

Jonathan and Zooey may be a new couple in Hollywood, but they’ve quickly become a solid duo. The handsome hunk — who was previously married to ex-wife Kelsy Ully — and the Yes Man actress — who shares kids Elsie, 4, and Charlie, 2, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik — also aren’t shy when it comes to showing off their enviable romance.

On April 13, the Canadian TV personality posted the cutest snapshot with Zooey while celebrating Easter in quarantine. “Hope everybody had a safe and happy Easter and gave extra [love] to those you care about,” he captioned the post.

In February, Jonathan couldn’t help but praise the brunette beauty in honor of their first Valentine’s Day. “Ingredients for the perfect Valentine’s,” the proud boyfriend captioned a sweet and silly photo collage. “One part great fun, one part great food, one part Zooey … tonight was magical.”

Around the time they started dating, Jonathan gave fans an idea of what he’s hoped for in a future wife.”Somebody who’s articulate, has a great sense of humor and a fun, optimistic outlook on life,” he exclusively shared with Closer Weekly at an event in October 2019. “Can’t take themselves too seriously.”

We love these two together!