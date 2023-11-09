Week of November 12 through November 18

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You can be strategic and calculating, which provides you with an intriguing life. But right now, you have an opportunity to gain stability.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

There could be urgency to get something completed at work. Finish tasks at your own pace, and don’t allow anyone to pressure you.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A friend can come forth and impart missing information; someone from your past can provide insight to help you make a decision.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

An opportunity at work has the potential to boost your bank account. But don’t think about it for too long — if you want it, act fast.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

It’s the perfect time to set goals, Pisces! Make time to think about your future, and what you want to achieve, so you can plan accordingly.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Venus in your love zone is a positive sign for relationships. When it’s about love, show someone close you can compromise.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your finances are a top priority, and now is a good time to get your affairs in order. Build a business that will secure a stable, solid future.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

As the Sun settles in your love zone, and with Venus sending romance your way, your mind is on love and relationships. Think positive!

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Be prepared to alter your schedule to be more productive. But keep in mind it may be impossible to keep everyone happy.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

With career and money, put your negotiation skills to work, but aim for a win-win outcome.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A situation at home could be stressful, especially if it concerns your love life, so don’t overreact.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A financial chat with someone you respect can present a new development. Take time to process your next move, Libra.