Week of November 19 through November 25

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Life is about give and take; be prepared to rearrange your schedule to accommodate another person, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The holidays can make everything seem more intense. But with Mercury, Mars and the Sun all in your sign, anything is possible.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A creative project around work is open for discussion and can have a positive development. Get ready for big changes.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Looking for love? Start socializing! Full Moon energy can present a soul-to-soul connection, and it could be closer than you think.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

With the powerful energy of the Sun now in your career zone, you enter a new phase. Decide what you want and go for it, Pisces!

Aries: March 21 – April 19

As Mars and Venus influence your love life, a development can suddenly take place. Be careful of a power play at work. Stay positive.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Full Moon energy shifts your attention to money matters. The best use of this time is to get your financial affairs in order.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

The energy of the full Moon in your sign can open the door to a new beginning. Be prepared to step out of your comfort zone.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Arrangements at work may not be what you expect, but they can be better than you think. With love, look for sincerity.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You may have a new opportunity at work, but before you say yes, make sure you know what you’re getting into.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Planetary interactions send romance in your direction; be careful of allowing family to interfere.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You can ask people for their advice, but in the end, the final decisions you make are up to you.