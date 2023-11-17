Love Is in the Air! See Your Horoscope for the Week of November 19 Through November 25
Week of November 19 through November 25
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
Life is about give and take; be prepared to rearrange your schedule to accommodate another person, Scorpio.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
The holidays can make everything seem more intense. But with Mercury, Mars and the Sun all in your sign, anything is possible.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
A creative project around work is open for discussion and can have a positive development. Get ready for big changes.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
Looking for love? Start socializing! Full Moon energy can present a soul-to-soul connection, and it could be closer than you think.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
With the powerful energy of the Sun now in your career zone, you enter a new phase. Decide what you want and go for it, Pisces!
Aries: March 21 – April 19
As Mars and Venus influence your love life, a development can suddenly take place. Be careful of a power play at work. Stay positive.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
Full Moon energy shifts your attention to money matters. The best use of this time is to get your financial affairs in order.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
The energy of the full Moon in your sign can open the door to a new beginning. Be prepared to step out of your comfort zone.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
Arrangements at work may not be what you expect, but they can be better than you think. With love, look for sincerity.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
You may have a new opportunity at work, but before you say yes, make sure you know what you’re getting into.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
Planetary interactions send romance in your direction; be careful of allowing family to interfere.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
You can ask people for their advice, but in the end, the final decisions you make are up to you.