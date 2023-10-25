Becoming a grandmother changed Wynonna Judd’s life for the better! The country music superstar’s daughter, Grace, welcomed her first child on April 13, 2022.

Who Is Wynonna Judd’s Granddaughter?

Wynonna welcomed Grace in 1996 during her marriage to Arch Kelley III. The “Mama He’s Crazy” singer is also a mom to her son, Elijah, whom she welcomed in 1994.

She first announced that she became a grandmother to her granddaughter, Kaliyah, in an Instagram post shared on May 29, 2022. The news came just one month after she lost her mom, Naomi Judd, to suicide on April 30, 2022.

“I DO know, that in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild, Kaliyah, to break the cycle of addiction and family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself (first) and do the personal healing work,” she captioned the post. “I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times. Therefore, I’ve made a commitment to keep doing the ‘next right thing,’ and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days.”

The post concluded with Wynonna promising ​to continue to “fight” for her faith and for her family. The Kentucky native later admitted that processing her grief was difficult after Kaliyah was born.

“Somebody said, ‘Are you angry?’ I said, ‘Hell, yeah. I’m angry. My granddaughter was born 12 days before she left. I have anger,’ but then I realized after the compassion and all the pieces, that there’s some real joy there and to celebrate the joy as much as I can,” she reflected while gearing up for a new tour. “That’s part of the reason I’m doing the tour.”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

What Has Wynonna Judd Said About Being a Grandmother?

For Wynonna, welcoming her granddaughter into the family was such a blessing.

“She’s 6 months old and she doesn’t speak yet, but she looks right through me,” the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee told People in October 2022 of the little one.

She continued, “They give you hope; they give you something to think about other than yourself,” adding, “Because so much of what we do is about us, so it’s nice to be with her because she doesn’t care what I look like.”