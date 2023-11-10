One day after her 2023 CMA Awards performance with Jelly Roll sparked health concerns, Wynonna Judd returned to touring like a total pro. The country singer took the stage at the Tobin Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday, November 9.

Wynonna’s concert appearance went off without a hitch. The “Grandpa” singer performed some of her greatest hits in a sleek black outfit, sounding as amazing as ever with her guitar in hand. The tour date came just 24 hours after making headlines for her behavior on stage at the awards show.

While singing “Need a Favor,” the Kentucky native held onto Jelly Roll’s arm throughout the entire set. Many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to question whether or not Wynonna was OK.

“I’m worried about Wynonna Judd on this opening song from the CMA Awards,” one person wrote on the social media platform during the performance. “She looked [like] she could barely walk, grabbed Jelly Roll’s jacket and didn’t MOVE.”

After taking the stage, Wynonna responded to all of the concern and worry surrounding her health and well-being.

“I’m just going to come clean with y’all. I was so freaking nervous,” she said in a TikTok video. “I got out there, and I looked at Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him. I could cry right now, but I’m not going to because I’m such a fan of his and he asked me to sing, and I said, ‘Absolutely!’ I got out there, and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that’s the bottom line.”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Backstage, the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee explained that the emotional performance left her thinking about her late mom, Naomi Judd. Naomi died by suicide in April 2022 at age 76.

“I was very emotional. I’ve had a tough Mama day,” Wynonna told Extra. “I have good days and tough days and it was very emotional because … I feel for [Jelly Roll], I’m there for him. I’m there for myself, and yet I want it to be so good, so there is a lot going on … People don’t know; they think we make it look easy and that’s our job, but the truth is, tonight was very heavy and sweet, and wonderful, and such is life.”

She continued, “That’s the beauty of life — we have something that we are working on and healing from.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).