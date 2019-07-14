Will Smith is one of the biggest stars on the planet, but he and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, have made it clear that their kids are their priority — and they made sure to show their son Jaden just how much he means to them.

During Jaden’s 21st birthday party, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 50, decided to give quite the speech during the celebration in Malibu. “I’m really proud of you, just the way that you’ve grown in the past few years is what parents hope for,” the A-lister said to his son in front of their loved ones, including Jaden’s siblings, Trey, 26, and Willow, 18.

“You take it seriously to contribute to the human family,” the actor continued. “You just make us proud every single day. So, here’s to your 21st birthday today, and here’s to you being a full grown man.” Being the comedian that he is, the Bright star even decided to toss in a few jokes during the speech too.

“I’ll tell you something my father told me on my 21st birthday. Never break two laws at one time. Because you increase your chances exponentially of getting caught for both. So only break one law at a time,” the Hollywood star said, adding, “And here’s to getting you off of my insurance. Here’s to paying your own bills. The accountants are transferring your stuff first thing tomorrow morning.”

Fans were loving the beautiful words said by Will, as they responded in the comments section. “Your children are blessed to have a father like you … and in turn, they bless the world,” one person said. Another added, “Can Will Smith be my dad?”

Will and Jada — who tied the knot in 1997 — have certainly moved mountains for their children. In fact, the actress, 47, made quite the sacrifice for her kids. “Giving up my career to raise my children, that was a battle,” she said during an episode of her Facebook show Red Table Talk. Jada than turned to her youngest child.

“Let me tell you, Willow, I would not change it. I love my family. Don’t get that wrong. I just got lost along the way,” the Girls Trip star said.

Will and Jada are simply incredible parents!