Prince William was noticeably absent from Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement video on March 22. Many watchers wondered why the Prince of Wales wasn’t sitting next to his wife in the emotional clip.

“It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own,” a palace source told People of William’s absence from the video on Thursday, March 28.

Even though William, 41, was not present in the video, Kate, 42, thanked him for being by her side.

“Having William by side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too,” she said during the announcement shared by Kensington Palace. “As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January, and while her condition was initially believed to be non-cancerous, later tests determined “cancer had been present.” She is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

“William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January, ” the source added. “Now more than ever, he’s focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared.”

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Kate chose that day in particular to deliver the news to the world as her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were off from school.

“As you can imagine this has taken time,” she told the public. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment but most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.”

“As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” she added.

It has been widely reported that Kate will not be attending the royal family’s traditional Easter service on Sunday, March 31, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. However, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles III will be attending the service more than a month after announcing his cancer diagnosis.