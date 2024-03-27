Queen Camilla publicly showed her support amid Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.

“I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support,” Camilla, 76, said during an appearance at the Shrewsbury Farmers Market on Wednesday, March 27.

The interaction was captured by social media users, who also snapped videos of Camilla greeting spectators. Many of the people in attendance were holding signs in support of Kate, 42.

“I shall send these on to Catherine she will be thrilled,” Camilla told two young girls who presented her with posters.

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in a video shared by Kensington Palace on March 22, two months after undergoing planned abdominal surgery. Initially, it was thought that her condition was “non-cancerous.”

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” the Princess of Wales said in the video. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Kate had a special reason for choosing that particular day to announce her diagnosis, as her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, had a break from school. In the video, Kate explained how she revealed the news of her cancer diagnosis to her children and how Prince William was supporting her.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment, but most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK,” she said.

Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

“As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits,” the princess continued. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too as is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

In addition to showing support for Kate, another onlooker at Shrewsbury Farmers Market gifted Camilla a portrait of her and King Charles III. Charles, 75, announced his cancer diagnosis on February 5 after undergoing surgery to correct his enlarged prostate. He did not specify what type of cancer he has but did publicly thank his supporters.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” the king said in a statement on February 10.